* Opened fewer than 10 stores outside S.Africa in last 5
years
* Slow expansion shows Africa can be tough for business
* Global retailers cautious about Africa
* Shortage of real estate main barrier to entry
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 When Wal-Mart Stores Inc
spent $2.4 billion on a stake in South Africa's Massmart
five years ago, the world's biggest retailer said it
was buying a gateway to high-growth markets in sub-Saharan
Africa.
Despite its powerful U.S. backer, South Africa's number
three retailer, selling everything from food to electronics, has
added fewer than 10 stores to the existing 25 outside its home
market since 2010, lagging rival Shoprite, which doubled its
outlets to 300.
Massmart's slow inroads into the rest of the continent,
touted as the next big growth area, highlight the challenges of
doing business in Africa, and raise questions about Wal-Mart's
goal of rapid expansion abroad.
"From the start the Africa Rising story was a bit euphoric
when looking at it from a retail point of view, and Wal-Mart is
now facing the reality," said Boris Planer, analyst at London's
Planet Retail.
South Africa's Shoprite, which many investors expected to be
a casualty of Wal-Mart's investment in Massmart, has
nevertheless pushed ahead in familiar local markets where the
U.S. retail giant has moved more cautiously.
"If you want extra growth, you've got to take on that extra
risk," said Wayne McCurrie, a fund manager at Momentum Wealth in
Pretoria.
"Recognising that risk, by that I mean a severe shortage of
shopping infrastructure, Shoprite started setting up warehouses
and partnering with developers to build shopping centres and
that's why it is in this quick store rollout phase whereas
Massmart is a little bit behind."
Guy Hayward, an accountant who took over as Massmart CEO a
year ago, acknowledges the need to catch up with Shoprite, whose
CEO cheekily asked in 2013: "Where is Wal-Mart?"
"We all face challenges but Shoprite has done a good job in
getting ahead," he told Reuters.
Wal-Mart's slow progress in Africa also underscores the
struggles the U.S. company faces in pursuing a rapid expansion
to 27 countries and 6,300 stores outside the U.S. market.
Scott Mushkin, who covers Wal-Mart at Wolfe Research, has
argued Wal-Mart should look to exit markets in Asia, Europe and
Africa due to lower returns than in the Americas. "We believe
these operations are a distraction from what appears to be a
fairly synergistic operating model from Canada to Chile," he
wrote in a note to clients this month.
Wal-Mart said it was still committed to Africa.
"We are excited by the retail opportunities in Africa and
we're confident in the ability of Massmart's leadership to drive
future growth," said Marilee McInnis, director of International
Corporate Affairs at Walmart.
FAILED DEALS
The last five years in Africa have been punctuated, for
Massmart, by deals that failed to come off.
Grant Pattison, who abruptly resigned last year as chief
executive, tried and failed to buy Botswana's biggest grocer
Choppies Enterprises, Ramachandran Ottapathu,
Choppies CEO told Reuters. In Kenya, Massmart was unable to
complete a deal with private retailer Naivas because of a family
dispute over its ownership.
At home, too, some customers are underwhelmed by Massmart's
performance. Famed for its aggressive pricing, it appears to be
struggling to compete with Shoprite on cheap groceries.
"I was very excited when I heard Wal-Mart is bringing low
prices to South Africa but I haven't seen that," said Themba
Khumalo, a 31-year old bank teller outside a Johannesburg
shopping mall.
Wal-Mart has also had problems in its bid to fast-track the
expansion of Massmart's grocery unit Game. Massmart has
complained to the competition watchdog against three rivals over
shopping mall leases that prevent Game from selling groceries.
AFRICA RISING
Wal-Mart, and other international companies, want to benefit
from a continent poised for dynamic growth fuelled by a rising
young population of workers and consumers and global demand for
its commodities, an idea known as 'Africa Rising'.
There are promising signs for retailers: Shoprite's Basson
reported "insatiable" demand for big brands after five Shoprite
stores in Angola sold more Red Bull cans than nearly all 400
stores in South Africa in one year.
But others are also finding it tough. Woolworths, a
Cape Town-based upscale retailer, pulled the plug on its
Nigerian business, citing high rents and duties.
The Spar Group, which runs franchise grocery
stores, said its partner in Nigeria has managed to open just
five of 20 planned stores, having struggled to find suitable
real estate and having to import everything from lighting and
tiles to refrigerators.
Pick n Pay, South Africa's third biggest grocer by
value, recently shut its franchise stores in Mozambique and
Mauritius because they were not profitable.
"Retail in Africa is just not that romantic, it's not easy.
Anything that looks like an overnight success has probably been
around for 20 years," said Pick n Pay Chief Executive Richard
Brasher, while stressing the group is still seeking to expand.
A common complaint is the time it takes to get goods from
ports to shelves.
"Even if you air-freight the goods and you think within a
week your goods could be in store, it may take five weeks," said
Ronnie Steyn, chief financial officer of TFG, the
biggest reseller of Nike Inc and Adidas AG
products in South Africa.
France's Carrefour, the world's second biggest
retailer by sales, has taken a cautious approach. It has focused
on China and Brazil as its key markets for expansion, while
opting in Africa for franchise deals with strong local
connections.
"Going into Africa is still a little bit adventurous in a
way, compared to, for example, Asia, which has mega-cities and
plenty of shopping malls," said Marieke Witjes, a retail
consultant at AT Kearney in Johannesburg.
"That's why a lot of international players are still kind of
fearful about putting their money into Africa."
SPACE SHORTAGE
Hayward said Massmart remained committed to expanding
further into the rest of Africa but cited the familiar list of
challenges, including haphazard property laws and poor
infrastructure.
Among the biggest is the shortage of real estate space and
big malls, something that prompted Shoprite to raise 3 billion
rand three years ago to team up with developers to build its own
stand-alone stores in markets such as Nigeria.
"Do I advise my clients to stay away from Africa given
Wal-Mart's experience? No. Do I advise them to wait until there
are enough shopping malls in countries like Nigeria to build
critical mass? Yes," said one retail consultant in Johannesburg,
who declined to be named.
Hayward said Massmart has started setting up its own
stand-alone stores and was also considering partnering with
landlords on building properties.
The strategy would help Massmart open 19 stores in several
African countries by the end of February next year, and increase
its trading space by more than 45 percent, he said.
Gabriel Sacks, investment manager at Scottish-based Aberdeen
Asset Management, the third largest shareholder in Massmart with
more than 4 percent, is prepared to be patient.
"Whilst we appreciate the market's frustration with the pace
of growth, we are of the view that a more cautious approach to
rolling out stores in Africa is no bad thing given our
preference for capital discipline," Sacks said.
"Faster growth would be welcome, but not at all costs."
(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson in Berlin, Dominique
Vidalon in Paris and Nathan Layne in Chicago; editing by Anna
Willard)