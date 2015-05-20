(Repeats story that originally ran on Tuesday)
By Nathan Layne
May 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said that it
would take a different approach to online growth than Amazon.com
Inc by using its large network of stores as
distribution points.
But if the world's largest bricks-and-mortar retailer is
serious about competing more directly with Amazon - as it has
suggested by testing a free shipping club - then it may have to
spend well beyond a previously announced investment target on
big distribution centers and other costs for its plan.
Wal-Mart's sluggish quarterly results that were released on
Tuesday highlighted the importance of growing its online
business.
Online revenues grew 17 percent globally in the first
quarter ended April 30, against a slight drop in overall sales.
However, investments in e-commerce shaved 2 cents off the
retailer's earnings per share, equal to the cost impact in the
quarter of its move to raise wages for entry level workers
across the U.S.
Because of the high growth rates, most analysts see merit in
investing aggressively in e-commerce. But as Wal-Mart prepares
to test a free shipping program aimed at undercutting Amazon on
price, the prospect of competing with a rival that spends
heavily on investments has raised some concerns.
"They continue to try to grow e-commerce which is good
because it is growing. But it comes at a cost," said Brian
Yarbrough, retail analyst at Edward Jones.
Wal-Mart has said it would invest $1.2 billion to $1.5
billion on e-commerce this year. It plans to open four large
dedicated fulfillment centers - adding to 11 facilities in
operation already, and the dozens of conventional distribution
centers refitted to help in the online push.
But for Wal-Mart the biggest plus in its plan is a network
of 4,500 stores. It already uses more than 80 for distribution,
accounting for a fifth of its online deliveries on a unit basis.
Wal-Mart booked $12 billion in online revenues last year.
"We feel like that's a great advantage that we can
leverage," Wal-Mart Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley said
on Tuesday, when asked about competition with Amazon. He said
his response was not particular to Amazon.
Converting conventional distribution centers to handle
e-commerce probably costs $20 million to $40 million dollars
each, while building a large-scale fulfillment facility from
scratch can cost $150 million, estimates Steven Osburn, director
at Kurt Salmon specializing in supply chain.
Given that, any attempt to catch up with Amazon could run
into the billions of dollars, Osburn said. "However, finding
ways to use their existing infrastructure better is a much
cheaper way to go about it." Even then, Wal-Mart would likely
need at least 5 to 10 more dedicated fulfillment centers, Osburn
said: "You are still probably talking a billion dollars plus in
investment if this catches on."
Shipping costs are another concern. Forrester Research
analyst Sucharita Mulpuru estimates Amazon could be losing $2
billion a year on shipments to members of its Prime program,
which offers free shipping on most items for a $99 annual fee.
Wal-Mart's pilot program is offering free shipping within
three days for a fee of $50, half the cost of Prime.
While Mulpuru believes Wal-Mart would find it difficult to
put a big dent in Amazon's market share, she reckons it could
make gains by capitalizing on its strengths, such as its strong
relationships with packaged goods makers and in groceries.
David Cheesewright, head of Wal-Mart's international
division, pointed to the company's strong position in online
groceries in Britain as know-how that could be leveraged
elsewhere.
"I think particularly in the area of grocery, where product
knowledge, understanding of the fresh supply chain, operational
excellence, is going to be a key part of being successful in
that space," Cheesewright said on the media call after the
release of its earnings.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Bernard Orr)