May 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said its U.S.
units were asking meat suppliers to reduce the use of
antibiotics in farm animals and provide annual reports on
antibiotics management and animal welfare.
Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club U.S. are asking suppliers to
limit the use of antibiotics to sick animals and not use
antibiotics for boosting animals' growth, the company said on
Thursday. (bit.ly/1R9Snk5)
"We have listened to our customers, and are asking our
suppliers to engage in improved reporting standards and
transparency measures regarding the treatment of farm animals,"
Kathleen McLaughlin, senior vice president of Walmart
sustainability, said in a statement.
