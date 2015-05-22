(Adds advocacy group comment, details on guidelines,
background)
By P.J. Huffstutter and Nathan Layne
CHICAGO May 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is
pressing meat, seafood, dairy and egg suppliers to reduce the
use of antibiotics, becoming the first large retailer to take a
stand against the excessive use of drugs in raising farm
animals.
The guidelines announced on Friday would limit suppliers to
using antibiotics to treat and prevent disease, and not for
promoting growth, a controversial practice by livestock
producers. The move comes against the backdrop of growing
concern that over-use of antibiotics in animals can spawn
drug-resistant superbugs, endangering human health.
Wal-Mart, the country's biggest food retailer, is also
telling suppliers not to raise animals in gestation crates or in
other conditions considered inhumane.
While the rules are not mandatory, the retailer is asking
suppliers to its roughly 5,200 Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores in
the United States to publically disclose their use of
antibiotics and treatment of animals on an annual basis.
Wal-Mart is now the second U.S. major company to press meat
suppliers on the issue. In March fast-food giant McDonald's Corp
said its U.S. restaurants would stop buying chicken
raised with human antibiotics in two years.
Advocates welcomed the move and said it would likely
pressure other food retailers to follow suit.
"They're the first ones who have asked for this sort of use
data and to make it public. We haven't gotten that from anyone
else, including the U.S. government," said Gail Hansen, senior
officer for Pew Charitable Trusts' antibiotic resistance
project.
In 2013 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released
guidelines for drug makers and agricultural companies to
voluntarily phase out antibiotics as a growth enhancer in
livestock.
But the extent to which U.S. meat producers are using such
drugs is not publicly known. The U.S. Agriculture Department has
said it is planning to begin collecting more detailed data on
antibiotics used on farms, a potential precursor to setting
targets for reducing use of the drugs in animals.
Wal-Mart said the decision to demand greater transparency
from its suppliers was rooted in consumer demand. It cited an
internal study which showed that 77 percent of its customers
would increase their trust and 66 percent were more likely to
shop from a retailer that ensures humane treatment of livestock.
"Our customers want to know more about how their food is
grown and raised, and where it comes from. As the nation's
largest grocer, Walmart is committed to using our strengths to
drive transparency and improvement across the supply chain,"
Kathleen McLaughlin, senior vice president of Walmart
sustainability, said in a statement.
Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. poultry producer,
said in April that it planned to eliminate the use of human
antibiotics in its chicken flocks by September 2017.
However, Sanderson Farms Inc, the third largest
U.S. poultry producer, said on Wednesday that it planned to
continue using antibiotics on its birds, partly because there
are no alternatives on the horizon for treating a deadly but
common gut disease.
(Reporting by PJ Huffstutter and Nathan Layne in Chicago;
Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey and Richard Chang)