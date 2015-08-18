* Underlying sales slump 4.7 pct in Q2

* Worst quarterly sales outcome under Wal-Mart ownership

* CEO Andy Clarke says he's staying

* Says Wal-Mart committed to Asda strategy (Adds further details, comments by CEO, analyst)

By James Davey and Paul Sandle

LONDON, Aug 18 Supermarket operator Asda, the UK arm of Wal-Mart, has suffered its worst quarterly sales performance in the 16 years it's been owned by the U.S. group, with results on Tuesday highlighting its struggles in the face of an onslaught from discounters.

Asda and its biggest rivals, market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, are all losing ground in a fierce price war sparked by lower prices at Aldi and Lidl and are also being hurt by record commodity-led deflation.

A 4.7 percent decline in sales at Asda stores open over a year in the 11 weeks to June 30, its fiscal second quarter, confirmed industry data published last month showing that the firm was faring the worst among Britain's so called "big four" grocers.

The outcome followed a fall of 3.9 percent in its first quarter.

"This is our nadir," Andy Clarke, chief executive since 2010, told reporters.

Navigating a steady course through "the worst storm in retail history", he said the current (third) quarter had so far shown some "good positive green shoots" and he moved to silence speculation that he would be fired by his U.S. masters.

"I'm here to stay," said Clarke who launched a five-year strategy in 2013 focused on lower prices, while eschewing the money-off vouchers touted by its rivals, along with better service and product quality.

"We are wholly committed, as our parents are, to seeing it through ... no matter what the short term disruption might be around us," he said.

VULNERABLE

Analysts say Asda has suffered because the discounters are continuing to win market share, both through like-for-like sales growth and aggressive new store openings. Some also see Asda as most vulnerable to improvements at Tesco and Morrisons, both of which have appointed new bosses to lead turnarounds.

"Tesco and Morrisons are showing greater resilience year-on-year whilst Sainsbury's remains a dogged competitor, recently applying pretty robust coupon activity," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.

Asda's results were announced soon after Sainsbury's fired off another salvo in the price war, saying it will extend a price-matching scheme to online orders.

And analysts say Asda has reduced prices without getting the boost to volume it was looking for, partly reflecting a difficulty in attracting new customers, especially more upmarket ones.

They also say a larger proportion of its customers were doing their main weekly shop at the chain than any of its rivals, which means it has been harder hit by changing shopper habits.

British consumers are now shopping around more for the best prices, buying little and often and increasingly opting for convenience stores or online shopping rather than large out-of-town sites.

However, Asda noted that unlike at rivals, who have all reported big profit falls, its profitability was "flat".

"Behind the negative sales number lies a more positive story for Asda," said Chief Financial Officer Alex Russo.

The challenge for Asda was to improve top-line sales.

"We'll get it moving faster in the next few quarters, I have no doubt about that," he said.

Wal-Mart, meanwhile, reported weaker than expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday and lowered its full-year forecast. (Additional reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman and Greg Mahlich)