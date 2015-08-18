LONDON Aug 18 Sales at Wal-Mart's British supermarket Asda fell for a fourth straight quarter on Tuesday, down 4.7 percent to confirm its position as the weakest performer in a sector hammered by the growth of discount retailers.

Asda, which trails UK market leader Tesco by annual revenue and is battling with Sainsbury's to be Britain's No. 2 grocer, said sales at stores open over a year fell 4.7 percent in the 11 weeks to June 30, its fiscal second quarter.

That compares to a fall of 3.9 percent in the first quarter, which was its worst decline in over five years. (Reporting by James davey, writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)