July 7 In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Bill Simon, the president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., said:

* That the hiring rebound reported by the U.S. Labor Department is not translating into increased customer spending in Wal-Mart stores;

* That the U.S. economy is 'not getting any better or worse' for Wal-Mart's core customers;

* And that the response by Wal-Mart's core customers to the 'difficult' economic environment is 'not the best thing in the world for a retailer.' Further company coverage: (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Bentonville, Arkansas; Editing by Chris Reese)