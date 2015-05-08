May 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Canadian unit said it would buy some store leases and other assets formerly held by the Canadian arm of Target Corp and renovate them for about C$350 million ($289.4 million).

Wal-Mart will acquire one distribution center, 12 store leases and an owned property for C$165 million.

The company said it expects to invest about C$185 million on renovation. ($1 = C$1.2095) (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)