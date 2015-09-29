Sept 29 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it
would offer customers who buy groceries online the option to
pick up their orders from the parking lots of nearby stores.
The retailer will roll out the free service from this month
in certain U.S. cities after trial runs proved popular, Michael
Bender, chief operating officer of Wal-Mart's global ecommerce,
wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1KNIFOT)
Shoppers have to choose a pick up time and drive into a
nearby store's parking lot, where associates would load the
items into their cars, Wal-Mart said.
The service will be available in Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte
and Fayetteville, North Carolina; Salt Lake City and Ogden,
Utah; Nashville, Tennessee; Tucson, Arizona and Colorado
Springs, Colorado, the company said.
Wal-Mart said it will extend the service to more markets in
the coming weeks.
The $10.9-billion U.S. online grocery shopping industry is
expected to grow 9.6 percent annually through 2019, according to
a December report by market research firm IbisWorld.
One of the largest players in the market is Amazon.com Inc's
Amazon Fresh, which delivers in Seattle, New York,
Philadelphia, and northern and southern California.
Target Corp said this month it will partner with
Instacart Inc to deliver groceries for as little as $3.99 per
order.
