Sept 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it
found a "material weakness" in its controls over accounting for
leases, which allowed for misapplication of accounting standards
related to sale-leaseback transactions.
In a quarterly regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company
said it did not have sufficient controls in place to "properly
identify and account for leases that were subject to the
sale-leaseback accounting guidance."
It said the problems included accounting treatment for
leased assets "which should have resulted in the company being
deemed the owner of the leased assets."
Wal-Mart, which had flagged the accounting issue when
reporting quarterly earnings last month, said management
believed related adjustments to its financial statements would
be immaterial for all periods.
The company said it was revising its existing controls and
procedures to properly apply sale-leaseback accounting, and the
remediation is expected to be completed in the year ending
January.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Nathan Layne
in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)