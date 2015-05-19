May 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, reported lower-than-expected U.S. same-store sales growth, sending its shares down 2 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company reported a 1.1 percent rise in same-store sales in the United States, missing the consensus of an increase of 1.5 percent, according to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.34 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $3.59 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell slightly to $114.83 billion from $114.96 billion. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)