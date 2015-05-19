Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
May 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, reported lower-than-expected U.S. same-store sales growth, sending its shares down 2 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.
The company reported a 1.1 percent rise in same-store sales in the United States, missing the consensus of an increase of 1.5 percent, according to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.34 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $3.59 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell slightly to $114.83 billion from $114.96 billion. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.