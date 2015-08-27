(Corrects spelling of consultant's name in paragraph 6)
By Nathan Layne
Aug 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the United
States' top seller of guns and ammunition, said on Wednesday it
would stop selling the AR-15 and other semi-automatic rifles
because of sluggish demand and focus instead on "hunting and
sportsman firearms."
Wal-Mart said the decision was unrelated to high-profile
incidents involving the rifles, including the killing of 26
students and adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in
Connecticut in 2012.
"This is done solely on what customer demand was," said
company spokesman Kory Lundberg. "We are instead focusing on
hunting and sportsman firearms."
Lundberg said Wal-Mart would stop selling a class of rifle
called the modern sporting rifle (MSR), which includes the
semi-automatic AR-15. He said that class of rifle was sold in
fewer than a third of its roughly 4,500 U.S. stores.
The announcement came on the same day two television
journalists were shot and killed in Virginia in an incident that
is likely to stoke the debate about gun ownership in the United
States.
Retail consultant Burt Flickinger saw the move as part of a
shift at Wal-Mart under Chief Executive Doug McMillon to pay
closer attention to public opinion on social issues, noting the
company had raised wages for entry-level staff ealier this year.
He was skeptical that it had been driven solely by demand,
given generally solid sales of guns and ammunition in the United
States. "It shows that the Wal-Mart of this decade is quite
different from the prior four decades," Flickinger said.
Wal-Mart recently came under pressure from New York City's
Trinity Church, an investor pushing for tighter oversight of
sales of guns with high-capacity magazines. In April a federal
court ruled in Wal-Mart's favor and vacated an injunction that
would have required a vote on the issue at its annual
shareholders' meeting in June.
"Trinity Church is very pleased to hear that WalMart will no
longer sell the kinds of weapons that have caused such
devastation and loss in communities across our country," Rev.
William Lupfer, the church's rector, said in a statement.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation said demand for the
type of rifles that will no longer be sold by Wal-Mart remained
strong.
"Modern Sporting Rifles are extremely popular with an
estimated 10 million of them in the hands of Americans since
1990. Walmart's decision was based on what its management sees
as best for their business," Michael Bazinet, a spokesman for
the trade association, said in an email.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Bill Rigby, Toni
Reinhold, Andrew Hay)