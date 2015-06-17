June 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has built a
network of 78 subsidiaries and branches in 15 offshore tax
havens to minimize taxes on its operations outside the United
States, a report by tax reform advocacy group Americans for Tax
Fairness said.
Walmart owns at least $76 billion in assets through shell
companies domiciled in Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the
report said. (here)
The world's largest retailer does not list these
subsidiaries in its annual filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Subsidiaries in tax havens own at least 25 of Wal-Mart's 27
foreign operations, in countries such as the United Kingdom,
China and Japan, the report said.
Wal-Mart has 22 shell companies in Luxembourg, where it does
not have a single store, and paid less than 1 percent in tax in
the country on $1.3 billion in profits from 2010 to 2013, the
report said.
Wal-Mart was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)