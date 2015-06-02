* Hike in minimum hourly wages effective July
* Electronics, auto care managers to earn $13-$24.70/hour
* Clothing, consumer products managers wage
$10.90-$20.71/hour
* Deli workers to get $9.90-$18.81/hour
(Adds comments from company and worker union spokesmen,
background)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
June 2 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would
raise minimum wages for over 100,000 U.S. employees including
some department managers and deli workers, its second wage hike
this year.
Wal-Mart, the largest private employer in the United States
with 1.3 million U.S. workers, has been targeted by labor groups
for its minimum wages. The company said in February that it
would raise minimum wages for 500,000 U.S. employees.
The wage increases seem aimed at discouraging worker
unionization, said Gary Chaison, professor of industrial
relations at Clark University. "The general feeling is, 'Why
join the union to negotiate with Wal-Mart when Wal-Mart takes
care of its own?'" he said.
Retailers and fast food chains including McDonald's Corp
, Target Corp and TJX Cos have also
raised wages as they struggle to retain workers, who switch
between the two industries in a tightening labor market.
"We do think this (wage increases) will help reduce turnover
and increase retention," Wal-Mart spokesman Kory Lundberg said.
Wal-Mart does not disclose its workforce turnover rate.
Lundberg said the rate was below the industry average.
The company said on Tuesday that it would increase hourly
wages for managers of service-oriented departments such as
electronics and auto care from July to $13-$24.70 from
$10.30-$20.09.
Hourly wage of managers of departments such as clothing and
consumer products will rise to $10.90-$20.71 from $9.90-$19.31.
At specialized areas such as the deli sections, workers will
earn $9.90-$18.81 per hour compared with $9.20-$18.53 currently.
Associated Press first reported the news. (apne.ws/1FrrG2W)
Labor and other groups have been pushing for a higher
federal minimum wage, which was last hiked in 2009 to $7.25 per
hour. In the 2014 State of the Union address, President Barack
Obama called on Congress to raise the national minimum wage to
$10.10 an hour.
"It (Wal-Mart's wage increases) pretty much ends the debate
about whether there should be a minimum wage increase, the
question now is exactly how much," Chaison said.
Wal-Mart will also start paying store associates 10 percent
more per hour upon promotion, starting with their Aug. 13
paycheck, Lundberg said.
This means the minimum increase in hourly wage of an
associate who has been promoted will rise to 90 cents from about
50 cents.
However, United Food and Commercial Workers International
Union spokesman Marc Goumbri said Wal-Mart needed to do more,
including raising entry-level minimum wage to $15 per hour and
providing consistent full-time work to associates.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)