June 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it was
relaxing its dress code and raising the temperature at its
stores as part of an effort to improve working conditions at its
4,555 U.S. locations.
Executives at the world's largest retailer made the
announcement at a gathering of 3,000 workers brought to Arkansas
this week before the company's annual shareholders' meeting due
to be held on Friday.
The effort, which includes a new training program and
upgraded handheld terminals for department managers, is being
billed as a sign that management was listening to some one
million hourly workers it employs in the United States.
Wal-Mart has long faced criticism over pay and hours for
many of its employees.
"My job is to make your life easier," Greg Foran, head of
the retailer's U.S. operations, told the workers at the Bud
Walton Arena in Fayetville, Arkansas.
Under a new dress code due in July, store workers will be
allowed to wear black and khaki denim pants in addition to khaki
trousers permitted by the existing code. Workers with physically
demanding jobs will be allowed to wear blue denim and T-shirts.
Wal-Mart said it would raise the temperature in its stores
to address worker complaints that they are too cold. The
retailer controls temperatures centrally at its headquarters in
Bentonville, Arkansas.
Foran presented examples of store workers taking initiative
to find and promote hit products as behavior to be rewarded. The
company wants to rev up U.S. sales, which were below market
expectations in the latest quarter.
He encouraged employees to greet and help shoppers find what
they need, and vowed that U.S. stores would be "clean, fast,
friendly and in stock" by the crucial year-end holiday shopping
season.
