Sept 10 Unions filed a second labor board complaint against Wal-Mart Stores related to its temporary closure of a California store, claiming the retailer discriminated against activist workers by not transferring them to nearby stores.

The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), the AFL-CIO and a group of Walt-Mart workers filed the complaint to the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the UFCW said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne)