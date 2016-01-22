Jan 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc unlawfully
retaliated against workers who participated in strikes in 2013
and must offer to reinstate 16 former employees, a National
Labor Relations Board judge has ruled.
Administrative Law Judge Geoffrey Carter said in a ruling
posted on the board's website on Thursday that Wal-Mart violated
labor laws by "disciplining or discharging several associates
because they were absent from work while on strike".
Most of the allegations in the ruling related to a
coordinated set of strikes at various Wal-Mart stores in May and
June of 2013, the ruling said.
Carter ordered that Wal-Mart, the largest private employer
in the United States, must offer 16 former workers their
previous jobs and make them "whole for any loss of earnings and
other benefits suffered as a result of the discrimination
against them".
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)