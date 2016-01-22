(Adds details on Wal-Mart's stance, background)
By Nathan Layne
Jan 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc unlawfully
retaliated against workers who participated in strikes in 2013
and must offer to reinstate 16 dismissed employees, a National
Labor Relations Board judge ruled on Thursday.
Administrative Law Judge Geoffrey Carter said in a ruling
posted on the board's website that the U.S. retailer violated
labor law by "disciplining or discharging several associates
because they were absent from work while on strike".
The ruling was hailed by one labor group as a "huge victory"
for employees, although Wal-Mart indicated it would likely
appeal the decision to the labor agency's board in Washington,
and pointed to its recent efforts to improve worker benefits and
raise pay.
"We disagree with the Administrative Law Judge's recommended
findings and we will pursue all of our options to defend the
company because we believe our actions were legal and
justified," Wal-Mart spokesman Kory Lundberg said.
Carter was ruling on a complaint filed by the NLRB on behalf
of a union-backed worker group, OUR Walmart, in 2014. Most of
the allegations related to a coordinated set of strikes
collectively referred to the "Ride for Respect" because they
involved traveling by bus to the company's headquarters in
Arkansas for protests at its shareholders' meeting in June 2013.
Wal-Mart had argued that it was lawful to discipline workers
with unexcused absences to participate in the protests because
the strikes constituted "intermittent work stoppages" not
protected under labor law.
But the judge found the "Ride for Respect" differed
materially from other previous work stoppages not protected by
law because, among other factors, it was not a brief strike --
meaning the risk for workers was higher -- and because it was
not scheduled close in time with other strikes.
Carter ordered Wal-Mart to offer 16 former workers their
previous jobs and make them "whole for any loss of earnings and
other benefits suffered as a result of the discrimination
against them".
Wal-Mart was also ordered to hold a meeting in more than two
dozen stores to inform workers of their rights to organize under
U.S. labor law.
Jessica Levin, spokeswoman for labor group Making Change at
Walmart, which is backed by the United Food & Commercial Workers
International Union (UFCW), described the ruling as a "huge
victory" for the dismissed workers as well as "Walmart workers
everywhere".
It was unclear what impact, if any, the decision would have
on the efforts by Making Change at Walmart and other groups to
pressure Wal-Mart on wages and benefits. The UFCW has tried for
years to organize Wal-Mart workers and the hurdles remain high.
The ruling comes a day after Wal-Mart announced that it was
raising wages for 1.2 million U.S. workers in 2016 as part of a
$2.7 billion investment over two years in wages and training.
While denting profits near term, Wal-Mart has said the
investments are helping improve customer service and worker
engagement scores.
