By Nathan Layne
Oct 19 Suppliers of everything from groceries to
sports equipment are already being squeezed for price cuts and
cost sharing by Wal-Mart Stores. Now they are bracing
for the pressure to ratchet up even more after a shock earnings
warning from the retailer last week.
The discount store behemoth has always had a reputation for
demanding lower prices from vendors but Reuters has learned from
interviews with suppliers and consultants, as well as reviewing
some contracts, that even by its standards Wal-Mart has been
turning up the heat on them this year.
"The ground is shaking here," said Cameron Smith, head of
Cameron Smith & Associates, a major recruiting firm for
suppliers located close to Wal-Mart's headquarters in
Bentonville, Arkansas. "Suppliers are going to have to help
Wal-Mart get back on track."
For the vendors, dealing with Wal-Mart has always been tough
because of its size - despite recent troubles it still generates
more than $340 billion of annual sales in the U.S. That accounts
for more than 10 percent of the American retail market,
excluding auto and restaurant sales, and the company
increasingly sells a lot overseas too. To risk having brands
kicked off Wal-Mart's shelves because of a dispute over pricing
can badly hurt a supplier.
On Wednesday, Wal-Mart stunned Wall Street by forecasting
that its earnings would decline by as much as 12 percent in its
next fiscal year to January 2017 as it struggles to offset
rising costs from increases in the wages of its hourly-paid
staff, improvements in its stores, and investments to grow
online sales. This at a time when it faces relentless price
competition from Amazon.com Inc, dollar stores and
regional supermarket chains.
Keeping the prices it pays suppliers as low as it can is
essential if it is to start to claw back some of this cost hit
to its margins.
Helped by investments to spruce up stores and boost worker
pay, Wal-Mart believes it can grow sales by 3 to 4 percent a
year over the next three years, or by as much as $60 billion,
offering suppliers new opportunities to boost their own
revenues.
QUESTIONS NOT ALLOWED
The squeeze on suppliers was clear to those selling to
Wal-Mart's Sam's Club warehouse clubs around April this year.
Sam's Club's buyers summoned major vendors to meetings and told
them a "cost gap analysis" showed they should be delivering at a
lower price, and demanded millions of dollars in discounts on
future purchases, according to emails reviewed by Reuters and
interviews with suppliers and consultants involved in the talks.
Unlike in prior talks, which featured give and take, vendors
were told they could not ask questions at the meetings, with
queries to be handled later via email, according to suppliers
and consultants involved in or briefed on the meetings. One food
supplier, for example, eventually agreed to cut costs by a few
percent, after being asked for a much larger reduction, people
familiar with those talks said.
Sam's Club said it is continually talking with suppliers in
an effort to save costs and lower prices. Spokesman Bill Durling
said the company, whose merchant teams are separate from those
at the Walmart chain, had recently changed its structure so that
one account head now manages the relationship across various
products, with the ability to see across the work of multiple
buyers. This was done with the aim of improving merchandise and
wringing out efficiencies, he said.
"There might be unpleasant conversations but ultimately we
want to do right by our suppliers because we want to create
strategic relationships," Durling said. "We want them to be
along with us for the ride as we continue to grow."
NEW FEES SOUGHT
In June, vendors to Walmart stores got word of sweeping
changes to supplier agreements that seek to extend payment terms
in some cases and introduced new fees to warehouse goods and
place product in new stores. Then, in recent weeks, Wal-Mart
told suppliers producing in China they should share any benefit
gained from the decline in the value of the Chinese yuan.
Wal-Mart spokeswoman Deisha Barnett stressed that it sees
its relationships with suppliers as critical to the company's
success. "We will work with every supplier to ensure that terms
and agreements are mutually agreed upon," she said.
Wal-Mart has told suppliers the new terms are aimed at
helping it keep prices low, applying fees more consistently
across vendors and bringing its practices in line with industry
norms. The charges to store goods in distribution centers and
for delivery to new stores are common at other retailers but had
not normally been the case at Wal-Mart.
The moves followed February's announcement that Wal-Mart
would hike the minimum pay rate for its workers to $9 an hour by
April, and to $10 by February 2016. The first move is costing
$1.2 billion this year and the second an additional $1.5 billion
next year, including other labor costs, such as placing more
department managers in stores. The additional expense for its
workers is accounting for 75 percent of the projected earnings
decline in fiscal 2017.
Chief Executive Doug McMillon, who became CEO 18 months ago,
and other executives said they are seeing a payoff in the form
of improved customer service.
Greg Foran, head of the U.S. business, said on Wednesday
the company has assessed that two-thirds of its 4,500-plus
stores now have a "passing grade" in problem areas -
cleanliness, checkout speed, and other factors affecting
customer satisfaction. That is up from just 16 percent in
February.
With its stores in better shape, Wal-Mart now is redoubling
its focus on beating competitors on price. Over the next three
years, the company said it would spend several billion dollars
on keeping prices low.
Foran said vendors will benefit. "We lower the cost of
goods, which in turn generates savings and we invest that in
price. Lower prices see an increase in traffic and basket, which
in turn grows sales and gains share," Foran said.
Late last year Wal-Mart broke a stretch of six straight
quarters without growth in same-store U.S. sales, and logged a
1.5 percent gain in its second quarter ending in July. But that
falls short of Target Inc's 2.4 percent growth, and
Kroger's 5.3 percent increase, excluding results from
sales of gasoline.
SLIPPERY SLOPE
Wednesday's announcement sent ripples through the supplier
community in the Bentonville area, where more than 1,000 have
offices to stay close to Wal-Mart.
"Now we know why they have been pushing so hard," said an
executive at a major consumer goods supplier to both Walmart and
Sam's Club, adding that his team was shocked by the projected
decline in profits. "Maybe they were banking on more suppliers
rolling over on the terms."
Wal-Mart's success in boosting profits could hinge in large
part on the willingness of suppliers to sign on to its new terms
and agree to its price demands. Despite signs of resistance, one
consumer goods supplier reckons most will eventually give in to
Wal-Mart's market power, though not without a fight.
He pushed back after the retailer asked him for new terms
that cut 2 percent off his annual sales. They settled on 1
percent, but he fears further demands down the road.
"I just worry that this is a slippery slope of them going in
this direction," he said.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Aditional reporting by
Tim Aeppel in New York; Editing by Martin Howell)