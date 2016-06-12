(Adds comment from Visa in fifth paragraph)
By Ethan Lou
TORONTO, June 11 Walmart Canada stores will stop
accepting Visa Inc cards because the credit card provider
charges merchants "unacceptably high" fees, the retailer said on
Saturday.
Walmart has been unable to agree with Visa on an "acceptable
fee" and will no longer accept the company's credit cards
starting July 18, it said in a statement.
The company added it still hoped to reach an agreement with
Visa.
The decision will not affect the U.S. stores of parent
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
"Walmart made this business decision despite Visa offering
one of the lowest rates available to any merchant in the
country," a Visa spokeswoman said in a statement. "We are
disappointed that Walmart chose to put their own financial
interests ahead of their own consumers' choice."
Representatives of Walmart Canada and Visa declined to
address questions on specifics of payment terms.
A Walmart Canada spokesman said the retailer pays more than
C$100 million ($78 million) in credit card fees every year, but
specific transaction fees are part of "confidential agreements."
Canadian retailers have long complained about what they call
the high interchange fees they pay credit card companies.
In 2014 Visa and MasterCard Inc said they would trim
Canadian transaction rates to an average effective rate of 1.5
percent, after complaints about their fees almost resulted in
government intervention.
Unlike American Express Co, which typically
negotiates a flat fee with every merchant, Visa and MasterCard
have variable fees based on the status of their different cards.
Small retailers, which usually have less power to negotiate
transaction terms, have said that hurts them as they are never
sure of the rate they will be billed between 1 percent and 3
percent on any given transaction.
Walmart Canada said stores in Thunder Bay in the
northwestern part of the Ontario will be the first to stop
accepting Visa cards, and the change will then be rolled out in
phases to the rest of the more than 370 Canadian Walmart stores.
($1 = 1.2777 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Bill Rigby and
Steve Orlofsky)