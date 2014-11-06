UPDATE 2-Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 bln pound deal
* Sale opposed by environmental groups, some lawmakers (Adds quotes, details)
(ADDS order books, guidance, details) By Danielle Robinson and Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Nov 6 (IFR) - US drug store giant Walgreens pulled in price guidance Thursday as much as 25bp on its jumbo seven-tranche acquisition financing bond after attracting around US$40bn of demand. Market sources said the issuer, rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB by S&P, may look to raise up to US$8bn from the deal, after earlier indicating the bond would be in the US$6bn-US$7bn range. The trade, which will be followed by euro and sterling issues expected to be around US$2bn-equivalent in total, will help fund a US$15.3 financing package for its acquisition of the remaining stake in UK peer Alliance Boots it doesn't already own. It is also lining up US$5bn-equivalent of loans. At US$8bn, the dollar deal would be the biggest acquisition bond in the US investment-grade bond market this year, just above Bayer's US$7bn six-tranche trade in August. The trade consists of three-, five-, seven-, 10-, 20- and 30-year fixed-rate bonds as well as an 18-month floating-rate note. Walgreens dropped plans for a three-year floater. Active bookrunners on the trade - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley - are expected to price it later on Thursday. Passive books are HSBC, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities. TRANCHE SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE 18m FRN bnchmrk 5/18/2016 3mL+50a 3mL+45-50 3-year bnchmrk 11/17/2017 T+100bpa T+80-85 5-year bnchmrk 11/18/2019 T+125a T+105-110 7-year bnchmrk 11/18/2021 T+145a T+125-130 10-year bnchmrk 11/18/2024 T+160a T+145-150 20-year bnchmrk 11/18/1934 T+170a T+145-150 30-year bnchmrk 11/18/1944 T+187.5a T+170-175 (Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Mike Gambale, Anthony Rodriguez and John Balassi; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)
LONDON, April 20 OPEC and some of the most important hedge funds active in commodities reached an understanding on oil market rebalancing during informal briefings held in the second half of 2016.