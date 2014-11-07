CHICAGO Nov 6 A Chicago court on Thursday rejected Walgreens' move to block disclosures of what the drugstore chain deems confidential information in a defamation lawsuit filed by its former chief financial officer.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Franklin Valderrama said Walgreens, the largest U.S. drugstore chain operator, failed to convince him that all the allegations were confidential and called the company's request for a protective order "broad."

He did, however, grant parts of the company's request, and said some elements of the complaint could be sealed.

Former Chief Financial Officer Wade Miquelon, whom the company replaced in August, sued for defamation, saying news reports suggested he was personally responsible for a $1 billion error in an earnings forecast.

Miquelon also said in his suit that Walgreens' characterizations of him have hurt his efforts to find a new position.

In declining Walgreens' motion, the judge said the court is not opposed to a protective order, but found the company's request "overly protective."

"The whole point of a protective order is to not put a gag on the plaintiff," Valderrama said.

Charles Douglas, partner at Sidley Austin LLP who represented Walgreens, declined to comment on the ruling. However, he said in court that he plans to submit a revised request for a protective order.

An attorney for Miquelon, David Bernick of Dechert LLP, said he was not unhappy with the ruling.

On Wednesday, pension adviser CtW Investment Group said it asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to probe whether legal claims made by Miquelon violated securities rules. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Dan Grebler)