June 1 Walgreen Co said on Friday that
it and drug benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co
had dropped claims against each other stemming from a September
2011 lawsuit, but said the dismissals did not mean they were any
closer to reaching a new deal.
Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, stopped filling
prescriptions in January for members of Express Scripts, which
manages prescription drug benefits for employers and other
clients, after the two companies failed to agree on terms to
renew their contract.
In September, Express Scripts filed an injunction in federal
court in Illinois alleging Walgreen published false marketing
materials designed to encourage Medicare recipients to leave
health plans that are Express Scripts clients.
Walgreen at the time countered that it was important to
inform people about the impact should Walgreen leave the Express
Scripts network.
Walgreen said in a statement on Friday that the dismissal of
the claims has "no impact on the parties' ability or inability
to come to terms" on a new deal.