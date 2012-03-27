WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
March 27 Walgreen Co posted a 7.6 percent decline in quarterly profit on Tuesday as it filled fewer prescriptions due to the loss of a contract and a mild flu season.
Walgreen stopped filling prescriptions for patients in the Express Scripts Inc network on Dec. 31 after the companies failed to agree on a new contract. The number of prescriptions filled at comparable Walgreen stores fell 8.6 percent in January and 9.5 percent during the first 28 days of February.
Profit fell to $683 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $739 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 0.8 percent to $18.65 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, fell 1.5 percent.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
ELK POINT, S.D., June 9 In this rural outpost of just over 1,900 residents, a local college student has become a courtroom sketch artist, trailers on Main Street are ersatz offices for a major law firm and members of an agricultural youth club are puzzled by a new metal detector at the local courthouse.