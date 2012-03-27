March 27 Walgreen Co posted a 7.6 percent decline in quarterly profit on Tuesday as it filled fewer prescriptions due to the loss of a contract and a mild flu season.

Walgreen stopped filling prescriptions for patients in the Express Scripts Inc network on Dec. 31 after the companies failed to agree on a new contract. The number of prescriptions filled at comparable Walgreen stores fell 8.6 percent in January and 9.5 percent during the first 28 days of February.

Profit fell to $683 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $739 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 0.8 percent to $18.65 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, fell 1.5 percent.