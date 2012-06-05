June 5 Walgreen Co reported on Tuesday
that same-store sales fell 5.8 percent in May, hurt by a drop in
prescriptions filled at its drugstores, but said things have
"improved" as more employers and health plans are finding ways
to maintain access to Walgreen's.
Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, stopped filling
prescriptions in January for members of Express Scripts Holding
Co, which manages prescription drug benefits for
employers and other clients, after the two companies failed to
agree on terms to renew their contract.
Walgreen's comparable store pharmacy sales fell 8.5 percent
in May. The spat with Express Scripts hit comparable store
prescriptions by 10.8 percentage points, the company said.
But in a statement Walgreen said it expects its pharmacy
business to be helped by employers and health plans changing
benefits managers or ensuring continued access to its
drugstores.
On Monday, Walgreen said it had extended its partnership
with OptumRx, a large pharmacy benefits manager.
Overall sales in May fell 1.6 percent to $5.98 billion.