WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
April 9 Walgreen Co, which operates the largest U.S. drugstore chain, raised its dividend on Monday.
Walgreen, with a fleet of about 7,850 stores, will now pay a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per share, up 28.6 percent increase over the year ago dividend.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
ELK POINT, S.D., June 9 In this rural outpost of just over 1,900 residents, a local college student has become a courtroom sketch artist, trailers on Main Street are ersatz offices for a major law firm and members of an agricultural youth club are puzzled by a new metal detector at the local courthouse.