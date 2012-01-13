Jan 13 A union benefits fund filed a class
action suit Wednesday, accusing Walgreen Co and generic
drug maker Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc of overcharging
for various generic drugs in a bid to boost profits.
The complaint, filed by the United Food and Commercial
Workers Unions and Employers Midwest Health and Pension Fund,
alleges that Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain,
violated federal racketeering laws.
"Starting April 1999 through December, 2006, Par and
Walgreen conspired to increase their profit through at least two
schemes to illegally fill prescriptions with Par's higher-priced
products rather than the specific drugs prescribed by
physicians," the complaint alleged.
The drugs involved included generic versions of
antidepressant drug Prozac and anti-heartburn drug Zantac, the
complaint said.
Neither company could immediately be reached for comment
outside U.S. business hours.
The case is In re: United Food and Commercial Workers Unions
and Employers Midwest Health Benefits Fund vs. Walgreen Co.,
U.S. District Court for Northern District of Illinois, No.
12-CV-00204.