July 26 Walgreen Co and generic drug
maker Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc won dismissal on
Thursday of a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the
companies of overcharging for various generic drugs in an effort
to increase profits.
The lawsuit, filed in January by a union benefits fund, had
accused Walgreen and Par of violating federal racketeering laws.
But U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan in Chicago
concluded the fund's claims were based on violations of state
and federal laws that don't create a right for private lawsuits.
"Since the Fund's complaint relies on regulatory violations
to support its RICO claims, the Fund has failed to state a claim
upon which relief can be granted," Der-Yeghiayan wrote.
Kenneth Wexler, a lawyer for the plaintiff United Food and
Commercial Workers Unions and Employers Midwest Health and
Pension Fund, said he was studying the opinion and "didn't
expect it."
"We're considering our options," he said.
The complaint alleged that from 1999 through 2006, Walgreen
and Par conspired to boost profits by illegally filling
prescriptions with Par's more expensive drugs rather than
specific ones doctors prescribed.
The drugs included generic versions of the antidepressant
Prozac and anti-acid medication Zantac.
The lawsuit was filed following the unsealing of a
whistleblower lawsuit against Par in July 2011, according to the
complaint. That case remains pending.
"We agree completely with the court's decision," Rob
Andalman, a lawyer for Walgreen, said in an e-mail. A
spokeswoman and lawyer for Par did not respond to requests for
comment.
In 2008, Walgreen agreed to a $35 million settlement to
resolve claims by the federal government and 42 states and
Puerto Rico that it had overcharged state Medicaid funds through
filling prescriptions with more expensive generic versions of
Zantac and Prozac.
Par last week said it had agreed to be acquired by TPG for
$1.9 billion.
The case is In re: United Food and Commercial Workers Unions
and Employers Midwest Health Benefits Fund vs. Walgreen Co.,
U.S. District Court for Northern District of Illinois, No.
12-CV-00204.