Sept 28 Walgreen Co posted lower
quarterly profit on Friday as customers went elsewhere while the
largest U.S. drugstore chain did not fill prescriptions for
those on Express Scripts Holding Co pharmacy benefit
plans.
Walgreen's earnings fell to $353 million, or 39 cents per
share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended on Aug. 31, from $792
million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Walgreen earned $553 million, or 63
cents per share, versus $599 million, or 66 cents per share, a
year earlier. Adjusted earnings excluded acquisition-related
costs and costs related to inventory.
Walgreen and Express Scripts did not agree on a new contract
in 2011, leaving Walgreen unable to fill Express prescriptions
from Jan. 1, 2012 until the companies resolved their issues and
a new contract kicked in on Sept. 15.