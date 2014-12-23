BRIEF-Western Alliance Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Western Alliance reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 23 U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a record number of prescriptions filled.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $809 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $695 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 6.7 percent to $19.55 billion.
Walgreen's shares were up 2 percent at $76 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Western Alliance reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Brookfield Property Partners enters into definitive agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going private transaction