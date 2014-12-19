By Greg Roumeliotis
Dec 19 Buyout firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC
is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in the infusion
services business of U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co
for more than $1 billion, according to two people close
to the situation.
Madison Dearborn has so far prevailed over other private
equity firms in the auction for the unit, which is the largest
U.S. provider of home-infusion services, the people said on
Friday.
Walgreen may decide not to sell if Madison Dearborn does not
meet its price expectations, the sources, who asked not to be
identified because the negotiations are confidential, cautioned.
Walgreen and Madison Dearborn both declined to comment.
With a staff of more than 1,600 clinicians, the unit for
sale offers infusion services at home and at care centers across
the United States. Its infusion therapies are used for medical
conditions such as bleeding disorders and serious infections.
Walgreen solidified its position in the infusion services
market in 2010, when it swapped its long-term care pharmacy
business for the home infusion business of Omnicare Inc.
Reuters reported in September that Walgreen had hired Bank
of America Corp to sell the infusion services business
for as much as $1.5 billion.
A deal for the infusion services unit of Walgreen would come
after rival CVS Health Corp acquired Coram LLC, the
specialty infusion services and enteral nutrition business unit
of Apria Healthcare Group Inc, for about $2.1 billion last
January.
Walgreen has a history of working with private equity. In
2012, it acquired a 45 percent stake in European health and
beauty group Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion, partnering with
buyout firm KKR & Co LP and Alliance Boots Chairman
Stefano Pessina, that were left owning the remainder.
Earlier this year, Walgreen said it would buy the remaining
55 percent it does not already own of Alliance Boots for $5.3
billion in cash and 144.3 million shares for a total deal worth
about $15 billion.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)