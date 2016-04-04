By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, April 4 For much of the last three
years, investors have been willing to pay more for expected
profit at Walgreens than for competitor CVS, but the pharmacy
chain may be losing that edge on Wall Street.
Analysts are now putting much more favorable ratings on CVS
Health Corp, and CVS shares are outrunning Walgreens so
far this year and closing the valuation gap.
When Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reports fiscal
second-quarter results on Tuesday, it could win converts. The
company is expected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, up 8
percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken rates both stocks as "buys,"
but said that most investors choose between the companies, with
Walgreens now representing a higher-risk, higher-reward play,
and CVS the lower-risk stock as Walgreens undergoes changes
under a new CEO.
Perhaps reflecting the view that CVS is a safer bet, a
greater portion of analysts are recommending its shares, with 85
percent placing "buy" or "strong buy" ratings on the stock
against 58 percent for Walgreen, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Walgreens shares are trading at 18 times forward earnings
estimates compared with 17.4 times for CVS. But that gap has
been wider for most of the past year.
ACQUISITION PRESCRIPTION
With a market cap of about $93 billion, Walgreens has
established itself as a massive international retailer and
distributor after completing the acquisition of Europe's
Alliance Boots more than a year ago. That company's former
executive chairman, Stefano Pessina, was named to head Walgreens
on a permanent basis last July.
Well-regarded by investors, Pessina has been leading changes
that include significant cost cutting, according to analysts.
Meanwhile, uncertainty clouds Walgreens' latest big deal - its
proposed $9.4 billion acquisition of Rite Aid Corp,
which would expand its U.S. drugstore footprint but faces
antitrust scrutiny.
Seattle-based Smead Capital Management holds more than
860,000 Walgreens shares and views the company as a "best in
class player" in operating pharmacy outlets and convenience
stores, said Tony Scherrer, Smead's director of research.
CVS has also been on the acquisition path, with recent deals
for pharmacy services provider Omnicare and Target Corp's
fleet of pharmacies. CVS, with a market cap of about
$115 billion, is one of the biggest U.S. managers of
prescription benefits - a business in which Walgreens lacks a
comparable big presence - in addition to being the No. 2 U.S.
drugstore chain by sales behind Walgreens, according to
Euromonitor.
That pharmacy benefits business, which has been increasing
revenue at a faster pace than the pharmacy side, gives CVS an
edge, said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager with Gabelli Funds in
Rye, New York, who prefers CVS shares to Walgreens.
CVS should also merit a higher stock market value, he said,
because deals in the pharmacy benefits, or PBM, industry have
been struck at higher premiums than for drug-store mergers.
"I just think with the PBM in particular, (CVS is) going to
have a much better growth rate in both revenue and earnings,"
Jonas said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)