NEW YORK, April 4 For much of the last three years, investors have been willing to pay more for expected profit at Walgreens than for competitor CVS, but the pharmacy chain may be losing that edge on Wall Street.

Analysts are now putting much more favorable ratings on CVS Health Corp, and CVS shares are outrunning Walgreens so far this year and closing the valuation gap.

When Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reports fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday, it could win converts. The company is expected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, up 8 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken rates both stocks as "buys," but said that most investors choose between the companies, with Walgreens now representing a higher-risk, higher-reward play, and CVS the lower-risk stock as Walgreens undergoes changes under a new CEO.

Perhaps reflecting the view that CVS is a safer bet, a greater portion of analysts are recommending its shares, with 85 percent placing "buy" or "strong buy" ratings on the stock against 58 percent for Walgreen, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Walgreens shares are trading at 18 times forward earnings estimates compared with 17.4 times for CVS. But that gap has been wider for most of the past year.

ACQUISITION PRESCRIPTION

With a market cap of about $93 billion, Walgreens has established itself as a massive international retailer and distributor after completing the acquisition of Europe's Alliance Boots more than a year ago. That company's former executive chairman, Stefano Pessina, was named to head Walgreens on a permanent basis last July.

Well-regarded by investors, Pessina has been leading changes that include significant cost cutting, according to analysts. Meanwhile, uncertainty clouds Walgreens' latest big deal - its proposed $9.4 billion acquisition of Rite Aid Corp, which would expand its U.S. drugstore footprint but faces antitrust scrutiny.

Seattle-based Smead Capital Management holds more than 860,000 Walgreens shares and views the company as a "best in class player" in operating pharmacy outlets and convenience stores, said Tony Scherrer, Smead's director of research.

CVS has also been on the acquisition path, with recent deals for pharmacy services provider Omnicare and Target Corp's fleet of pharmacies. CVS, with a market cap of about $115 billion, is one of the biggest U.S. managers of prescription benefits - a business in which Walgreens lacks a comparable big presence - in addition to being the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain by sales behind Walgreens, according to Euromonitor.

That pharmacy benefits business, which has been increasing revenue at a faster pace than the pharmacy side, gives CVS an edge, said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager with Gabelli Funds in Rye, New York, who prefers CVS shares to Walgreens.

CVS should also merit a higher stock market value, he said, because deals in the pharmacy benefits, or PBM, industry have been struck at higher premiums than for drug-store mergers.

"I just think with the PBM in particular, (CVS is) going to have a much better growth rate in both revenue and earnings," Jonas said. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)