Nov 2 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance
Inc is willing to divest up to 1,000 stores to win
regulatory approval for its acquisition of Rite Aid Corp
, the Associated Press reported.
Walgreens expects it will not have to sell more than 500 of
its stores, AP said citing Walgreens. (bit.ly/1KVrkDa)
Walgreens declined to comment.
On Oct. 27, Walgreens offered to buy smaller peer Rite Aid
to widen its footprint in the United States and negotiate for
lower drug costs.
The $9.4 billion offer was closely scrutinized by two
influential U.S. senators last week, as the deal would unite two
of the three biggest U.S. drugstore chains.
Walgreens ranks first and Rite Aid third by number of
stores, either side of CVS Health Corp.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)