Sept 8 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would likely have to divest between 500 and 1000 stores to win regulatory approval for its planned acquisition of Rite Aid Corp.

Walgreens had earlier estimated it would not have to sell more than 500 stores to win over regulators.

The company offered to buy smaller peer Rite Aid in October last year to widen its footprint in the United States and negotiate for lower drug costs. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)