Sept 8 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance
Inc said it would likely have to divest between 500 and
1000 stores to win regulatory approval for its planned
acquisition of Rite Aid Corp.
Walgreens had earlier estimated it would not have to sell
more than 500 stores to win over regulators.
The company offered to buy smaller peer Rite Aid in October
last year to widen its footprint in the United States and
negotiate for lower drug costs.
