NEW YORK, July 9 Walgreen Co has reached a $22.4
million settlement with the New York attorney general resolving
claims that a unit improperly billed the government for
reimbursement for a pediatric drug.
The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed in Manhattan
federal court on Thursday, resolves claims first asserted in
2009 by a whistleblower in a lawsuit against Trinity Homecare
LLC, a pharmacy primarily owned by Walgreen.
The settlement marked the second in less than two weeks by
the New York attorney general and Walgreen over improper conduct
and billings by Trinity, after an earlier $2.55 million accord
on June 29.
Walgreen agreed to the settlement to avoid delay and expense
and did so without any admission of liability, said spokesman
James Cohn.
The latest settlement concerned an injectable respiratory
drug called Synagis, a brand name drug sold by AstraZeneca Plc
that is intended for at-risk premature infants.
According to the whistleblower lawsuit filed by a hospital
physician, Susan Vierczhalek, Trinity promoted the off-label use
of the drug and caused false claims to be submitted to the
government.
In a statement, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
said the pharmacy "did not always have a prescription for that
drug, but billed Medicaid for it anyway."
"Of greater concern than the improper billing, is the
possibility that infants could have received injections which
were not properly prescribed to them," he said.
The federal government will receive some of the settlement,
while New York will receive $12.23 million, Schneiderman's
office said. New York in turn will pay Vierczhalek $4 million as
her share of the settlement, according to court papers.
Barbara Hart, Vierczhalek's lawyer, called the settlement "a
great fraud recovery for Medicaid and gratifying in all
respects."
Representatives for Walgreen did not respond to requests for
comment.
Walgreen is part of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc,
and this year sold a majority stake in Trinity's parent
Walgreens Infusion Services to private equity firm Madison
Dearborn Partners. That business is now known as Option Care.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)