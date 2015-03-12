LONDON, March 12 Stefano Pessina, the
billionaire investor who engineered the deal that created
pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., said he
could imagine doing more deals in the United States as the
healthcare system is shaken up by Obamacare.
"The next big one will probably be in the U.S. because it is
such a big market. It is a fascinating market," Pessina, acting
chief executive of Walgreens Boots, told the Retail Week Live
conference.
"It is similar to what we had in Europe 20 years ago because
the intervention of the government changes all the rules."
The Democratic-backed Affordable Care Act, commonly called
Obamacare, aims to help millions of Americans without health
insurance obtain coverage.
There has been speculation that Walgreens' smaller rival
Rite Aid Corp, which is acquiring full service benefit
management company Envision Pharmaceutical for $2 billion, could
itself be an attractive acquisition target, with Walgreens
having expressed interest in buying it in the past.
Walgreens last year bought the 55 percent it did not already
own of Alliance Boots in a cash and share deal worth about $15
billion to create a chain with more than 11,000 stores in 10
countries.
Pessina, along with private equity group Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR), took Alliance Boots private in 2007
and he then gained a large stake in Walgreens following its
acquisition of 45 percent of Alliance Boots in 2012.
Walgreens' full takeover of Alliance Boots attracted
attention after it pulled a plan to move its domicile overseas,
following fierce criticism of such tax-cutting deals at home.
An Italian national who resides in Monaco, Pessina said on
Thursday that Boots' commitment to the British high street was
undimmed despite the Walgreens deal.
"My passion, my dedication to this country are completely
unchanged," he said. "Boots is part of the British establishment
and will continue to be part of the British establishment."
A small group of demonstrators dressed as doctors protested
outside Thursday's conference venue accusing Boots of failing to
pay its fair share of British taxes.
Alliance Boots has said it conducts its business and
organises its tax affairs strictly in compliance with all
applicable law and observes the highest standard of good ethics.
Pessina said he was convinced the pharmacy and beauty store
business would survive the boom in ecommerce. "People will come
to the pharmacy because they want the advice," he said.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)