Aug 29 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would combine its central specialty pharmacy and mail service businesses with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics, as part of a long-term agreement.

Walgreens, the largest U.S. drugstore operator by store count, also said the partnership would introduce a new retail pharmacy network that would give Prime Therapeutics' customers access to Walgreens preferred pharmacy network. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)