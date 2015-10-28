Oct 28 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which agreed to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected quarterly net sales, helped by higher prescription sales.

Net income attributable to the largest U.S. drug store chain was $26 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a loss of $221 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 49.7 percent to $28.52 billion, also helped by the company's acquisition of Europe's Alliance Boots in December. Analysts on average had expected sales of $28.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)