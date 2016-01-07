(Adds details)
Jan 7 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc,
which has offered to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp,
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it cut back on
promotions and offered fewer holiday decoration items.
The drugstore operator, however, raised the lower end of its
full-year adjusted profit forecast range.
Walgreens, which offered to buy Rite Aid for $9.4 billion in
October, said the deal was progressing as planned.
Walgreens said it now expected an adjusted profit of
$4.30-$4.55 per share for the year ending August, compared with
$4.25-$4.55 it had forecast earlier.
The net income attributable to Walgreens rose to $1.11
billion, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30
from $850 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share.
Net sales rose 48.5 percent to $29.03 billion, partly helped
by the company's acquisition of Europe's Alliance Boots.
Comparable sales at U.S. Walgreens and Duane Reade stores rose
5.8 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 96 cents per
share and net sales of $29.24 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
