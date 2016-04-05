April 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which has offered to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, reported quarterly net sales that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by a weak flu season and low reimbursement rates.

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $930 million, or 85 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $2.04 billion, or $1.93 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a non-cash gain of $814 million.

Net sales for the largest U.S. drugstore operator by store count rose 13.6 percent to $30.18 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $30.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)