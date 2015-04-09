April 9 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it
would close about 200 stores in the United States under a
cost-cutting program that would help it save $1.5 billion by the
end of fiscal 2017.
The company said on Thursday that the restructuring, which
will also include reorganizing field and corporate operations
and streamlining IT and other functions, would result in pre-tax
charges of about $1.6 billion-$1.8 billion over time.
The company, formed by Walgreens' takeover of Europe's
Alliance Boots in December, reported net sales of $26.6 billion
for the second quarter ended Feb. 28.
Analysts on average had expected sales of $27.77 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Walgreens Boots was $2.04
billion, or $1.93 per share. Walgreens alone earned $716
million, or 74 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding items the company earned $1.18 per share, beating
analysts' average estimate of 95 cents.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in
Chicago; Editing by Ted Kerr)