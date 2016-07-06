MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
July 6 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by demand for Medicare Part D drugs and non-pharmacy products in the United States.
The company's net sales rose to $29.5 billion in the third quarter ended May 31, from $28.8 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.10 billion, or $1.01 per share, from $1.30 billion, or $1.18 per share. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.