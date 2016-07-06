* Q3 US retail sales up 0.1 pct vs. estimates of 0.7 pct
* Co has been investing to revive U.S. retail business
* Q3 total sales miss estimates, adjusted EPS beats
* Raises lower end of FY adjusted profit forecast
* Shares fall as much as 3.5 percent
(Adds analyst comment)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
July 6 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the
No.1 U.S. drugstore operator by store count, reported a
lower-than-expected increase in quarterly sales, hurt by weak
demand for over-the-counter drugs and other products.
The company's shares fell as much as 3.5 percent on
Wednesday.
Walgreens has been investing to revive U.S. retail sales, or
front-end sales, mainly by sprucing up its beauty business,
which is a big traffic driver. It is rolling out a revamped
beauty division to more than 1,800 stores by end of 2016.
However, comparable sales in the business were underwhelming
in the latest third quarter, rising just 0.1 percent, after two
quarters of declines.
Analysts were expecting U.S. retail sales, which accounts
for roughly a third of total U.S. sales, to increase 0.7
percent, according to Evercore ISI.
The rest of Walgreens' U.S. sales comes from its pharmacy
business, where comparable sales rose 6 percent due to a jump in
prescriptions filled for Medicare Part D drugs.
Total net sales rose 2.4 percent to $29.5 billion, missing
analysts average estimate of $29.71 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, Walgreens' profit of $1.18 per share beat
analysts average estimate of $1.14.
Walgreens said its acquisition of Rite Aid Corp was
on track to close later this year and that it was looking for
buyers for the stores it needed to divest to get regulatory
clearance. Rite Aid's shares rose 2 percent.
"While USA Retail is facing some pressure, we believe that
the RAD deal will cause sentiment in USA Retail to shift
positively once integration efforts begin," Leerink Partners
analyst David Larsen wrote in a note.
Walgreens also said it was bracing for a long period of
volatility following Britain's shock vote to leave the European
Union.
The company's revenue from UK, about 9 percent of sales last
fiscal, could be a cause for concern, especially with the pound
falling about 13 percent against the dollar since the vote on
June 23.
"The situation is very volatile at this time. For sure, the
period of uncertainty will be quite long," Chief Executive
Stefano Pessina said.
The depreciation of the pound would hit Walgreens' sales in
the near term and more than offset any sales gains in local
currency terms, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of research
firm Conlumino.
Still, the company bumped up the lower end of its fiscal
2016 profit forecast - to $4.45-$4.55 per share from
$4.35-$4.55.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)