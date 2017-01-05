Jan 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the
largest U.S. drugstore chain, reported a surprise drop in
quarterly sales, hurt by a weak euro and pound and lower
reimbursements for generic drugs.
Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $1.05 billion,
or 97 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from
$1.11 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $28.50 billion from $29.03 billion.
Walgreens, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its
$9.5 billion takeover of smaller rival Rite Aid Corp,
said it expects to close the deal early this year.
