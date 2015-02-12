Feb 12 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc,
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, GNC Holdings Inc and Target
Corp agreed to remove certain dietary supplements off
their shelves in New York after receiving a threat of legal
action from the state's attorney general, the New York Times
reported.
The retailers received subpoenas from New York State
attorney general Eric Schneiderman on Wednesday, demanding
evidence for the health claims printed on labels of dietary
supplements sold in New York, the newspaper said.
Last week, Schneiderman asked major retailers to halt sales
of certain herbal supplements as DNA tests failed to detect
plant materials listed on majority of products tested. (on.ny.gov/1BSm53a)
Earlier this week, GNC said it refuted the claims made by
Schneiderman in his Feb. 2 letter and said retesting results
clearly and conclusively demonstrate that the company's products
are pure, properly labeled and in full compliance with all
regulatory requirements.
The subpoenas require the retailers to provide evidence of
how they would prove the authenticity of their product claims,
the newspaper said, citing a law enforcement official with
knowledge of the investigation who is not authorized to discuss
the case. (nyti.ms/1zxjl9T)
Representatives at Schneiderman's office, Walgreens,
Wal-Mart, GNC and Target were not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
