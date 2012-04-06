By Toni Clarke
BOSTON, April 6 The U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration said on Friday it is inspecting six Walgreens Co
pharmacies and one distribution center in Florida as
part of a crackdown on prescription drug abuse.
The agency issued inspection warrants on Wednesday to
Walgreens' distribution center in Jupiter and to retail stores
in Hudson, Port Richey, Oviedo, Fort Myers and two stores in
Fort Pierce, said Mia Ro, a spokeswoman for the DEA in Miami.
The action follows DEA's recent move to suspend Cardinal
Health Inc's license to distribute controlled substances
-- drugs that are susceptible to abuse -- from its facility in
Lakeland, Florida, and also intervened to prevent two CVS
Caremark Corp pharmacies in Florida from selling
controlled substances. The companies are fighting the orders in
court.
"We are working with, and cooperating with, the DEA on this
matter," Robert Elfinger, Walgreens spokesman, said in an email.
Ro said the pharmacies came to the attention of the DEA
based on several red flags, primarily the volume being shipped
to these outlets. The inspection warrants will allow the DEA's
diversion investigators to examine the pharmacies' records and
receipts to determine whether drugs were being diverted to the
illicit market.
The pharmacies are not required to stop selling controlled
substances, which include narcotic painkillers, while the DEA
conducts its inspection.
The DEA has been ratcheting up its focus on drug wholesalers
and pharmacies in recent months as it attempts to battle what
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call a
prescription drug abuse "epidemic." Deaths from narcotic
painkillers now exceed those of heroin and cocaine combined.
Florida has long been considered the epicenter of
prescription drug abuse and the DEA has, over the past year,
dismantled dozens of "pill mills" - sham pain clinics whose
doctors write prescriptions for thousands of pain pills to drug
dealers and addicts.