By Toni Clarke and Ilaina Jonas
BOSTON/NEW YORK, April 6 The U.S. Drug
Enforcement Administration said on Friday it is inspecting six
Walgreens Co pharmacies and its distribution center in
Florida, after the agency noticed a jump in purchases of the
highly addictive pain killer oxycodone.
The DEA issued inspection warrants on Wednesday to
Walgreens' distribution center in Jupiter and to retail stores
in Hudson, Port Richey, Oviedo, Fort Myers and two stores in
Fort Pierce, said Mia Ro, a spokeswoman for the DEA in Miami.
Under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, a warrant may be
issued for "valid public interest" and without the type of
probable cause needed under criminal law, according to the
warrant filed in U.S. District Court, Middle District of
Florida.
"DEA is investigating Walgreens Jupiter and its top six
retail pharmacies in Florida for 2011 to determine if the
pharmacies are dispensing controlled substances outside the
scope of their registration in violation of federal laws and
regulation," the warrant said.
For instance, in 2009 there were no Walgreens retail walk-in
pharmacies listed in the DEA's top 100 purchasers of oxycodone
for retail pharmacies in Florida. By 2011 there were 38 and 53
in just the first two months of 2012, the warrant said.
In another example, a Walgreens in Ft. Myers, which
purchased its oxycodone from the Jupiter wholesale distribution
center, accounted for 67 percent of that drug purchased by all
the pharmacies in the same zip code.
"The purchase of large amounts of oxycodone by a retail
pharmacy is indicative of a pharmacy that fills prescription
issued by physicians at pain clinics and/or a pharmacy which
services primarily drug seeking individuals that abuse the
medication," the warrant said.
The action follows DEA's recent move to suspend Cardinal
Health Inc's license to distribute controlled substances
-- drugs that are susceptible to abuse -- from its facility in
Lakeland, Florida, and also intervened to prevent two CVS
Caremark Corp pharmacies in Florida from selling
controlled substances. The companies are fighting the orders in
court.
"We are working with, and cooperating with, the DEA on this
matter," Robert Elfinger, Walgreens spokesman, said in an email.
Ro said the pharmacies came to the attention of the DEA
based on several red flags, primarily the volume being shipped
to these outlets.
The inspection warrants will allow the DEA's diversion
investigators to examine the pharmacies' records and receipts to
determine whether drugs were being diverted to the illicit
market.
The pharmacies are not required to stop selling controlled
substances, which include narcotic painkillers, while the DEA
conducts its inspection.
The DEA has been ratcheting up its focus on drug wholesalers
and pharmacies in recent months as it attempts to battle what
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call a
prescription drug abuse "epidemic." Deaths from narcotic
painkillers now exceed those of heroin and cocaine combined.
Florida has long been considered the epicenter of
prescription drug abuse and the DEA has, over the past year,
dismantled dozens of "pill mills" - sham pain clinics whose
doctors write prescriptions for thousands of pain pills to drug
dealers and addicts.