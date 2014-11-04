BRIEF-General Motors says immediate cessation of operations in Venezuela
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
Nov 4 UK-based Investment management company Walker Crips Group Plc said it appointed Sue White as investment manager to its Birmingham office.
White joins from EFG Harris Allday, where she worked for 11 years.
White has 30 years of investment management experience and specializes in advisory and discretionary private client stockbroking. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
April 20 Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,280 per ounce as of 0107 GMT. The metal fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst one-day drop in over a month. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,281.30 *