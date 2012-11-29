By David M. Walker
Nov 29 There is growing momentum in Washington
and around the country in the fight to restore fiscal sanity. So
get ready for the counter-attack by the special interests and
ideologues.
A growing number of Republicans have now stood up to Grover
Norquist's organization, Americans for Tax Reform, and disavowed
the pledge they signed to not raise taxes. We should all commend
legislators like Senator Saxby Chambliss (R-Ga.), Senator
Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) and Representative Peter King (R-N.Y.),
who have recently joined in refusing to put ATR's pledge ahead
of the nation's interests.
They and other elected officials give us hope that Congress
will get behind non-partisan solutions to address both the
near-term "fiscal cliff" and the larger "fiscal abyss,"
represented by our enormous projected deficits and growing
national debt.
But the battle is far from over. Ideologues and special
interests on the left and right are marshaling forces to crush
all efforts to achieve a reasoned fiscal compromise. We are
about to discover if our elected representatives are leaders or
minions.
Each party has its sacred cow, untouchable in previous
negotiations. For the Republicans, it is their insistence on no
tax increases; for the Democrats it is a refusal to consider
cuts to social insurance programs.
Both positions are irresponsible - because we cannot address
our structural deficits and mounting debt burdens without
additional tax revenues and reform of existing social insurance
programs. After all, total federal liabilities, unfunded
promises for Medicare and Social Security, and other commitments
are more than $71 trillion and growing by about $100 billion a
week.
Already, however, several major unions and other special
interest groups - for example, AARP and The Committee to
Preserve Social Security and Medicare - have launched campaigns
to pressure members of Congress to keep social insurance
programs off the table in connection with any fiscal Grand
Bargain.
These efforts coincide with the "Social Security Protector's
Pledge" championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). His pledge
now has signatures from 110 representatives and 11 senators.
Meanwhile, Americans for Tax Reform still has signed no-tax
pledges from more than 200 representatives and many senators.
You can bet that right-wing ideologues will be threatening to
punish any Republican legislators who stray.
There are no guarantees that enough of our elected
representatives in Washington will stand up to the special
interests and the wings of both parties, which have an outsized
influence on fundraising as well as the parties' conventions and
primaries.
Fortunately, we have a group with a strong spine in the
Senate's "Gang of Eight," an informal, bipartisan group seeking
to forge a fiscal Grand Bargain. Another encouraging sign is the
commitment of rank-and-file members like Representative Jeff
Fortenberry (R-Neb.) and Representative Jim Himes (D-Conn.), who
rejected special-interest pledges and committed to put
everything on the table some time ago.
There is another important reason we might finally get
meaningful action no later than the end of 2013. That is the
fact that the special interests and ideologues are out of step
with a vast majority of the American people. The key message
from Nov. 6 was that the voters want Washington politicians to
work together and compromise to achieve real solutions for our
challenges.
This didn't surprise me, given my extensive travels on
fiscal issues. Everywhere I went this fall, during a nationwide
fiscal responsibility bus tour, more than 95 percent of our
audiences agreed that putting the nation's finances in order
should be a top priority. More than 80 percent agreed that it
would take both additional tax revenue and reduced spending,
including social insurance reforms.
A significant majority of "We the People" are ready for
tough choices. They are tired of Washington policymakers evading
their fiduciary duty and stewardship responsibility to America
and Americans.
That message should be loud and clear to every elected
official who has shackled himself to special- interest pledges -
whether express or implied. People who do so represent part of
the problem rather than part of the solution.
In contrast, those who resist and reject the dictates of
special interests and who put the interests of the country first
are in tune with the American people. It's time for all federal
elected officials to rescind these pledges, get to work and
achieve real results.
Our collective future may depend on it.