New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
(Corrects headline to remove reference to stock offering being priced at $0.01 per share)
March 17 Walker & Dunlop Inc :
* Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock by certain stockholders and concurrent share repurchase
* Says sale of 8.2 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share
* Clifton Bancorp Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017; declares cash dividend